SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as expectations of a supply surplus, driven by recovering Middle East exports, overshadowed concerns ​about continued attacks on tankers in the region and broader geopolitical tensions.

Brent crude futures ‌dropped 78 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $91.66 a barrel by 07:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $84.99.

“Oil is recalibrating lower as the market increasingly accepts that supply has finally caught up with ​demand and may now be set to exceed it. That shift in the supply-demand balance ​is the main factor weighing on prices today,” said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at ⁠KCM Trade.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the world oil market will return to a ​surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil ​demand despite attacks on shipping.

Iranian attacks on US bases in Bahrain and disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have continued, maintaining uncertainty around one of the world’s most important oil-export routes.

“The geopolitical risk premium from the US-Iran conflict ​has not disappeared, but it is clearly taking a back seat for now,” KCM Trade’s Waterer said.

Market ​concerns are easing over reports that oil flows continue to pick up, but the oil market's resilience is being ‌severely ⁠stressed, while supply, inventories, refining and effective spare capacity are vulnerable, ANZ analysts said in a note.

“The supply flows are also unsustainable over the longer term. An increasing amount must find its way via alternative routes that are highly exposed to disruptions from attacks from Iran or constraints on logistics,” they ​said, adding that throughput ​in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz is only 49 percent of pre-war levels.

OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members’ maximum sustainable production capacity, a key ​exercise that will help determine OPEC+ output quotas for 2027 and beyond. ​The wider OPEC+ ⁠producer group, which includes allies led by Russia, is due to meet on Nov. 29 to decide 2027 output policy.

Elsewhere, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last ⁠week, the ​lowest level since August 1982, according to data from the ​Department of Energy. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility.