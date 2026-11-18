RIYADH: Foreign law firms will now be able to establish professional companies in Saudi Arabia, in a move expected to strengthen investor confidence and attract international businesses.

The decision was announced following a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Previously, licensed foreign law firms could establish professional companies in partnership with Saudi lawyers or open branches in the Kingdom. The amendment expands their options, subject to regulatory requirements.

Investor confidence

Khedr Al-Sayed, founding partner and director at Natro Legal Associates, told Arab News that the amendment could simplify market entry for international businesses by allowing them to work with established legal advisers.

“For a foreign company deciding whether to enter Saudi Arabia, the first question is usually who will advise them on the ground,” he said.

“Allowing them to establish their own professional companies removes that friction. Investors will be able to work with the same firms they use in London, New York or Dubai, with full accountability under Saudi licensing.”

Al-Sayed noted that the reform could be particularly relevant to cross-border mergers and acquisitions, project finance and the Kingdom's regional headquarters program.

“Sophisticated capital follows legal certainty. When global firms commit their own entities and their own names to a market, that is a strong signal to boards and investment committees that the regulatory framework is mature,” he said.

The decision aligns with Saudi Arabia's National Investment Strategy, which targets foreign direct investment inflows equivalent to 5.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Capital markets

Layal Qudsi, a Saudi-based lawyer and arbitrator, told Arab News that the amendment could reduce legal uncertainty for institutional investors considering major projects.

“Institutional investors and major funds rarely hold back due to a lack of opportunities—they hesitate due to legal uncertainty and dispute friction,” she said.

Qudsi added that greater international legal expertise could strengthen corporate governance and facilitate transactions on Saudi Arabia's stock exchanges.

“This structural shift extends organically into Tadawul and Nomu, where an influx of global legal expertise elevates corporate governance, accelerates M&A activity, and paves the way for a new wave of IPOs (initial public offerings),” she said.

Legal reforms

The decision follows broader efforts to modernize the Kingdom's legal sector.

In October, the Ministry of Justice approved updated implementing regulations for the Law of Advocacy, including provisions governing foreign law firm licensing, professional training and disciplinary procedures.

The Ministry of Justice previously proposed amending Article 50 to allow licensed foreign law firms to establish professional companies wholly owned by non-Saudis.

The draft also outlined provisions for consultations on Saudi law and court representation through registered lawyers, subject to implementing regulations.

Al-Sayed said the reform complements the Kingdom's Civil Transactions Law, new Companies Law and efforts to develop specialized courts.

“Opening the market to foreign law firms is the next logical step: it brings international expertise in, raises standards through competition, and creates opportunities for Saudi lawyers to train and work inside global practices,” he said.