JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 18.1 points, or 0.18 percent, on Thursday to close at 10,326.47, its highest level in a month.

Trading volume reached nearly 235.6 million shares, with a combined value of more than SR4.12 billion ($1.1 billion) across 424,016 transactions. Of the listed companies, 100 advanced, while 163 declined.

The Nomu parallel market advanced 105.57 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 22,054.14, with 43 stocks advancing and 35 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also gained 2.64 points, or 0.19 percent, to end the session at 1,400.46.

Market movers

Saudi Industrial Development Co. led the market’s gainers, rising 7.57 percent to close at SR16.20.

Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. advanced 6.87 percent to SR18.97, while Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. jumped 5.87 percent to close at SR33.92.

On the downside, Raoom Trading Co. was the biggest decliner, dropping 8.43 percent to SR73.90.

Saudi Fisheries Co. fell 6.91 percent to SR57.25, while Kingdom Holding Co. decreased 6.43 percent to end the day at SR12.65.

Corporate disclosures

The Saudi Exchange suspended trading in Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Co. shares on Thursday due to the company’s failure to publish its financial statements for the period ended Sept. 30, within the regulatory deadline.

In a statement, Saudi Exchange said that trading is scheduled to resume on Nov. 15, for 20 trading sessions, during which the company must announce its financial results by Dec. 10.

It added that if Tihama fails to publish the statements within that period, trading in its shares will be suspended again from Dec. 13 until the financial results are announced.

The stock market operator also announced a two-day suspension of trading in Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars Co. shares, starting Nov. 12, following shareholders’ approval of a reverse stock split at an extraordinary general assembly meeting on Nov. 11.

It also said that the company’s share price fluctuation limits will be based on a reference price of SR9.20 when trading resumes, and all outstanding orders will be canceled.

The operator added that trading is scheduled to resume at the end of Nov. 15, after the Securities Depository Center Co., or Edaa, reflects the reverse split in investors’ portfolios.

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. announced it has signed a two-year framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, to provide information technology solutions and software related to artificial intelligence, data management and operating systems.

In its market disclosure, MIS did not specify a fixed contract value, saying that payments would be determined through purchase orders issued subsequently.

The company, whose share price remained unchanged at SR263.80, said the agreement is expected to have a positive financial impact, starting when it receives the first purchase orders.

The final contract approval procedures were completed after the close of trading on Nov. 11.

Dar AlBalad for Business Solutions Co. announced that it had completed the signing procedures for a SR60 million contract with The Company for Cooperative Insurance, excluding VAT, according to a Tadawul statement.

The agreement covers technical support and maintenance services and runs for 28 months, from Sept. 12, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2027.

The firm, whose share price increased 1.07 percent to SR1038, said the contract is expected to have a positive impact on its financial results during the agreement period. The contract procedures were completed on Nov. 11.