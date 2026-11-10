JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index climbed 61.38 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 10,168.10 on Tuesday, its highest since Oct. 19.

Trading activity totaled approximately 292.2 million shares worth nearly SR4.91 billion ($1.31 billion), with 232 companies advancing and 31 declining.

The Nomu parallel market advanced 167.02 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 21,853.59, with 41 stocks advancing and 26 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also gained 4.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 1,379.37.

Market movers

United Wire Factories Co., also known as Aslak, topped the gainers, surging 9.97 percent to close at SR18.86. Retal Urban Development Co. jumped 9.96 percent to end the day at SR7.51, while Mutakamela Insurance Co. climbed 9.5 percent to end the session at SR9.80.

Among the decliners, Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. led the losses, falling 5.22 percent to SR4.72. Saudi Energy Co. followed, shedding 2.64 percent to SR15.13, while Al-Hammadi Holding declined 2.57 percent to SR21.63.

Corporate disclosures

Aljazira Bank announced it plans to redeem in full its SR2 billion Tier 2 sukuk on Dec. 8, at face value, following regulatory approval.

Issued on Dec. 8, 2021, AJB said the sukuk had an original maturity date of Dec. 8, 2031, with the redemption to cover 100 percent of the issuance, with accrued and unpaid periodic distributions also payable to holders.

The bank, whose share price retreated 0.09 percent to SR10.88, said the sukuk would be redeemed at the end of its fifth year in accordance with its terms and conditions.

MBC Group Co. reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of SR509.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with a net profit of SR402.6 million a year earlier, as revenue fell 22.8 percent to SR2.96 billion, according to a bourse filing.

MBC said that the decline reflected weaker advertising demand amid geopolitical tensions and the conclusion of broadcasting and technical services contracts.

It added that revenue from its Broadcasting and Other Commercial Activities segment fell SR765 million, while Media and Entertainment Initiatives revenue declined SR273 million.

The media group, whose shares fell 0.87 percent to SR17.11, said the declines were partly offset by a SR161 million increase in Shahid streaming platform revenue, driven by higher subscriber revenue. The net loss was primarily attributed to unrealized fair-value losses on investments.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. announced it has been awarded a SR39.4 million contract to provide maintenance, cleaning, and non-medical operations services at King Salman Center for Kidney Diseases in Riyadh.

In a market statement, Equipment House said that the five-year contract, awarded by Riyadh Second Health Cluster, includes value-added tax and will run for 60 months from the handover of the site following the contract signing.

The company, whose share price increased 2.84 percent to SR27.50, added that the financial impact would be reflected in its results once the project begins.

Aslak announced it will distribute SR28.08 million in cash dividends to shareholders, following a board decision on Nov. 9, according to a statement.

The wire manufacturer said the dividend amounts to SR1 per share, equivalent to 10 percent of the share’s nominal value, adding that the distribution comprises SR0.58 per share from accumulated retained earnings through the fourth quarter of 2025 and SR0.42 for the first nine months of 2026.

The firm noted that shareholders registered by Nov. 15 will be eligible for the dividends, which are scheduled for distribution on Nov. 30.

Saudi Exchange Co. announced it has approved Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to conduct market-making activities on Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co., effective Nov. 11, according to a Tadawul filing.

Under the arrangement, the market maker must maintain orders at least 50 percent of the time, with a minimum order size of SR50,000 and a maximum bid-ask spread of 2 percent.

The filing said the activities would be conducted in accordance with the market-making regulations and procedures.