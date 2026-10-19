RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday, shedding 66.15 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 10,123.62.

Trading turnover reached SR3.56 billion ($945.9 million), with approximately 302.1 million shares changing hands.

Market breadth was negative, with 200 stocks declining and 63 advancing, according to Saudi Exchange data.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, fell 218.82 points, or 0.99 percent, to 21,967.64. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index lost 9.14 points, or 0.66 percent, to finish at 1,366.55.

Gainers and losers

Arab Sea Information System Co. led the main market’s gainers, rising 9.87 percent to SR4.12.

Advanced Petrochemical Co. followed with a 5.79 percent increase to SR23.19, while Sahara International Petrochemical Co., known as Sipchem, gained 3.22 percent to SR11.85.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, known as Marafiq, climbed 3.10 percent to SR43.30. Saudi Industrial Investment Group advanced 3.03 percent to SR11.90.

Watani Iron Steel Co. recorded the steepest decline, dropping 9.94 percent to SR2.90.

Amlak International Finance Co. fell 7.40 percent to SR8.01, while Arabian Contracting Services Co. declined 5.37 percent to SR39.86.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. lost 5.27 percent to close at SR7.37, and Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Co. fell 5.14 percent to SR17.36.

Company announcements

On the announcements front, Alandalus Property Co. disclosed the purchase of land in Riyadh’s Al-Mashael district for SR83.8 million, including real estate transaction tax and brokerage fees.

The acquisition, completed through a wholly owned subsidiary, covers 44,550 sq. meters designated for logistics use.

The company plans to develop warehouses on the site as part of its 2026–2030 strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and expand into logistics.

Alandalus said the transaction would be financed through its own resources or bank facilities, with the financial impact expected to appear in its fourth-quarter financial statements. Its shares rose 1.06 percent to SR13.30.

Separately, Liva Insurance Co. announced that its board had accepted the resignation of independent director Ali Juma Al-Lawati from the board and its committees, effective Oct. 18, citing personal circumstances.

The insurer said developments concerning a replacement would be announced in due course. Its shares gained 1.16 percent to SR12.18.