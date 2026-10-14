JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 179.31 points, or 1.74 percent, to close at 10,138.83.

Trading activity totaled approximately 210 million shares worth more than SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion), with 15 companies advancing and 252 declining.

The Nomu parallel market fell 197.99 points, or 0.90 percent, to close at 21,832.37, with 25 stocks advancing and 38 declining. Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index declined 21.80 points, or 1.57 percent, to end the session at 1,366.40.

Market movers

Watani Iron Steel Co. continued its upward momentum, leading the market’s gainers with a 9.97 percent rise to close at SR3.53. Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. edged up 1.91 percent to close at SR10.13, while SEDCO Capital REIT Fund inched up 1.66 percent to end the session at SR6.72.

On the downside, Seera Group Holding led the decliners, sliding 6.95 percent to close at SR17.40. Development Works Food Co. dropped 6.83 percent to SR73.70, while SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. fell 6.63 percent to close at SR154.90.

Corporate disclosures

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. announced that it has signed a SR179.8 million contract with King Saud Medical City to provide information technology services, according to a bourse filing.

The company, whose share price edged up 1.07 percent to SR301.20, said that the 60-month contract, valued inclusive of VAT, is expected to have a financial impact from the first quarter of 2027 through the fourth quarter of 2031.

Keir International Co. announced that it has renewed its Shariah-compliant financing facilities agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi for SR125.9 million, according to a bourse filing.

KEI said the one-year financing facility will fund projects, bank guarantees and documentary credits. The financing is secured by project assignments, a promissory note and a guarantee from Mohammed bin Ali Al-Dhallaan.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price decreased 2 percent to 0.98, said the agreement was signed on Oct. 13 and constitutes an ongoing transaction in the ordinary course of business.

Anmat Technology for Trading Co. announced that it has signed a SR40 million Shariah-compliant credit facilities agreement with Arab National Bank to finance working capital and support existing and future projects and contracts, according to a market disclosure.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price fell 2.11 percent to SR8.80, said the facilities would also cover letters of credit and bank guarantees. The financing is secured by a promissory note and the assignment of receivables from the firm’s government projects.

MSGA Investment Co. announced that it has signed a SR13.47 million contract to sell 25 percent of the residential units in its MSGA 30 Project in Riyadh’s Al-Safa District to the Development Housing Foundation, or SAKAN, according to a market filing.

The Nomu-listed company said ownership of the units would be transferred within 60 days of signing, with the transaction expected to have a positive impact on its financial results from the fourth quarter of 2026.

MSGA, whose share price remained unchanged at SR5.90, added that the contract value excludes real estate transaction tax and brokerage fees.

Axelerated Solutions for Information and Communication Technology Co. has approved doubling its capital to SR56 million from SR28 million through one bonus share for each share held, according to a Tadawul statement.

The Nomu-listed company said the increase would be funded by capitalizing SR28 million from retained earnings to strengthen its financial position and support its expansion.

The firm, whose share price rose 2.38 percent to SR11.20, added that its extraordinary general assembly also approved an employee share plan and authorized the purchase of up to 1 million shares for allocation to eligible employees, noting that the shares will be bought using the company’s own resources within 18 months of the assembly’s resolution.