RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 257.36 points, or 2.65 percent, to close at 9,438.50.

Trading turnover on the main market reached SR4.31 billion ($1.14 billion), with 30 stocks advancing and 348 declining, while 35 remained unchanged.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 383.42 points, or 1.79 percent, to close at 21,043.74. This comes as 12 of the stocks advanced while 61 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 30.02 points, or 2.29 percent, to close at 1,280.94.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Watani Iron Steel Co., whose share price surged 6.37 percent to SR2.67.

Other top performers included AL AZIZIAH REIT Fund, whose share price rose 2.99 percent to SR3.79, as well as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, whose share price surged 1.48 percent to SR213.

Halwani Bros. Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 10 percent to SR22.14.

Raoom Trading Co. saw its stock price fall 9.99 percent to SR67.10.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its stock price decline 9.98 percent to SR8.12.

Top announcements

On the announcements front, Arabian Cement Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm recorded a net profit of SR118.4 million in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 8 percent rise compared to the same period in 2025. This rise is primarily linked to a decrease in depreciation expense as a result of changing the estimated economic useful lives of plant equipment for the parent company, as well as a recognition of capital gain as a result of the sale of the company’s stake in Ready Mix Concrete and Construction Supplies Co., in addition to recording one-off income tax expense for the subsidiary company as a result of prior years' tax differences in the same period last year

Arabian Cement Co. ended the session at SR19.12, down 2.51 percent.

Eastern Province Cement Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2026. A bourse filing showed that the company’s net profit rose 18.6 percent year on year to SR191 million in the period ended Sept. 30.

The rise was primarily driven by higher gross profit on increased revenue, as well as higher dividend and Murabaha income and the company’s share of profits from associates. Gains from the revaluation of investments at fair value through profit or loss also increased.

Net profit was further supported by gains from the sale of property and equipment, compared with losses from such sales in the same period last year. The company also benefited from the reversal of provisions for expected credit losses, lower other expenses and a decrease in Zakat expenses.

Eastern Province Cement Co. ended the session at SR21.73, down 0.37 percent.