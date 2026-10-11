JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down on Sunday, losing 15.54 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 10,360.74.

Trading activity totaled around 164 million shares worth more than SR2.69 billion ($718 million), with 107 companies advancing and 151 declining.

The parallel market Nomu rose 88.92 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 21,701.36, with 37 stocks advancing and 29 declining. Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to end the session at 1,394.48.

Market movers

Saudi Industrial Development Co. led the main market gainers, rising 9.97 percent to close at SR16.33. Watani Iron Steel Co. advanced 9.92 percent to SR2.66, while Amlak International Finance Co. gained 6.05 percent to end the session at SR8.76.

Among the decliners, Arab National Bank fell 3.31 percent to close at SR21.30 and Theeb Rent a Car Co. fell 3 percent to SR18.43.

Corporate disclosures

Advanced Petrochemical Co. reported a net profit of SR4 million in the third quarter, reversing a SR98 million loss in the previous quarter as production and sales volumes recovered, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the improvement mainly to a 127 percent increase in production volumes and a 40 percent rise in sales volumes as production returned to normal levels compared with the previous quarter.

It added that despite logistics challenges across the region linked to geopolitical tensions, it sold around 70 percent of its total production during the quarter. Advanced further said that about 50 percent of the inventory balance at the end of the third quarter had already been sold to customers and classified as goods in transit.

The company, whose share price edged up 2.13 percent to SR22.08, said revenue from these shipments will be recognized in the fourth quarter once the applicable revenue-recognition requirements are met.

Amlak International Finance Co. announced it will distribute SR30.6 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2026, following a board decision on Oct. 8, according to a Tadawul release.

Amlak will pay SR0.30 per share, representing 3 percent of the share’s par value, adding that shareholders registered by the eligibility date of Oct. 18 will qualify for the dividends, with distribution scheduled for Nov. 1.

The company said it had obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s non-objection to the distribution.

Emaar, The Economic City has approved the resignation of CEO Abdulaziz Al-Nowaiser, effective Oct. 31, and appointed current Vice Chairman Naif Al-Hamdan as managing director from Nov. 1, citing Al-Nowaiser’s professional commitments as the reason for his departure, according to a market release.

Emaar, whose share price slipped 0.21 percent to 9.38, noted that Al-Hamdan has more than 20 years of experience in investment, investment banking and real estate development, adding that he also heads the West Coast Portfolio Management Department at the Public Investment Fund.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co., or Avalon Pharma, announced it has signed an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with India’s OneSource Specialty Pharma to register and commercialize generic tirzepatide multi-dose pens in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East and North Africa markets, according to a disclosure.

The company said the agreement is expected to generate at least SR800 million in cumulative revenue during the first five years after launch in each market, following the expiry of relevant patents.

Avalon Pharma, whose share price edged up 0.16 percent to SR63.35, added that the contract value represents less than 5 percent of its 2025 revenue, based on the annual financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.