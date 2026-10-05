JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.25 percent on Monday, losing 26.06 points to close at 10,479.78.

Trading activity totaled around 182.25 million shares worth more than SR3.61 billion ($962 million), with 164 companies advancing and 94 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 155.53 points, or 0.73 percent, to close at 21,404.39, with 27 companies advancing and 39 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index lost 6.78 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 1,409.72.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share price rose 9.96 percent to SR51.90. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry increased 7.7 percent to close SR184.70, while Ladun Investment Co. advanced 6.98 percent to end the day at SR1.84.

On the losing side, Raydan Food Co. ended the session at 18.13 after a 4.42 decline, while the Saudi National Bank decreased 2.77 percent to close at SR38.60. Banque Saudi Fransi also decreased 2.75 percent to close at SR19.80.

Corporate disclosures

Saudi Networkers Services Co. announced it has received a final assessment notice from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority covering its 2024 value-added tax returns, with the assessment amounting to SR12.9 million, in addition to SR3.7 million in penalties, the company said in a bourse filing.

It added that it accepted the tax differences and is completing the related procedures. It added that ZTCA had confirmed that the period falls under its penalty exemption initiative, subject to the fulfillment of all applicable conditions.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price declined 5.02 percent to SR46.52, said it had already recognized a SR12.9 million provision in its 2025 financial statements to cover potential liabilities related to the assessment and does not currently expect any additional material financial impact.

Molan Steel Co. announced its board approved an amended plan to address accumulated losses and restructure the company’s finances, replacing a previously announced plan, according to a market release.

The company said accumulated losses reached SR37.6 million, representing 141.26 percent of its SR26.6 million capital as of June 30.

Molan added that the amended plan includes raising the nominal value of the share from SR1 to SR10, converting up to SR15 million of debt owed to a major shareholder into equity, and issuing new shares equivalent to up to 15 percent of capital, as well as reducing capital to absorb accumulated losses and subsequently launching a new rights issue.

The company, whose share price remained unchanged at SR0.75, said implementation of the relevant phases is subject to approval by the Capital Market Authority, the Extraordinary General Assembly and completion of regulatory requirements.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announced it has signed a SR80 million contract with Dammam Airports Co. to rehabilitate water and wastewater infrastructure at King Fahad International Airport, according to a bourse filing.

AWPT, whose share price increased 0.66 percent at SR90.85, added that 18-month project covers the design, construction, and supply, as well as installation, replacement, rehabilitation and integration of water and wastewater infrastructure, including pumps, storage tanks and reservoirs, reverse osmosis facilities, piping and tie-ins, as well as electrical and instrumentation works.

Alwasail Industrial Co. announced it has signed an SR8.8 million contract with Almabani General Contractors Co. to manufacture and supply materials for the Sports Boulevard Project in Riyadh, as per a Tadawul statement.

The company, whose share price slipped 1.73 percent to SR2.84, added that the 12-month contract, signed on Sept. 30, includes the manufacturing and supply of materials in accordance with the project’s approved technical specifications.

It added that the financial impact is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of the year and the first and second quarters of 2027.