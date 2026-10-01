JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued falling on Thursday, losing 47.67 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 10,392.97.

Trading activity totaled around 219.51 million shares worth nearly SR4.68 billion ($1.25 billion), with 109 stocks advancing and 149 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu declined sharply, falling 234.45 points, or 1.1 percent, to close at 21,072.88, with 21 companies advancing and 35 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index lost 7.32 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,400.25.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Raydan Food Co., whose share price increased 7.75 percent to end the session at SR17.25, Naseej International Trading Co. rose 4.44 percent to close at SR12.23.

Raoom Trading Co. also increased 4.34 percent to end the day at SR75.80.

On the losing side, Methanol Chemicals Co. decreased 9.49 percent to close at SR25, while Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. dropped 8.25 percent to close at SR38.28.

Armah Sports Co. declined 7.83 percent to end the session at SR61.25.

Corporate disclosures

The Saudi Exchange announced it will introduce changes to the behavior of market orders in the main market and Nomu parallel market from Oct. 4, allowing orders to execute across multiple price levels within a maximum range of five ticks from the best available price.

Tadawul explained that once the five-tick limit is reached, or no further liquidity is available within the range, any unexecuted quantity will be converted into a limit order at the last executed price.

The change will apply to securities in the main market and Nomu, while the derivatives market remains unchanged.

In a separate release, Tadawul announced that Watani Iron Steel Co.’s shares will begin trading on the main market on Oct. 6, following the company’s transfer from the Nomu parallel market.

Tadawul added that the stock will trade under the symbol 1325 in the Materials sector, with a daily price fluctuation limit of 10 percent.

Molan Steel Co. announced it has secured a SR4.6 million interest-free loan from its major shareholder Dar Al-Takamul Holding Co. to settle the remaining balance of the purchase price of a branch commercial registration registered under Mayar International for Industry.

The five-month financing, obtained on Sept. 30, carries no guarantees, interest, administrative fees, or investment returns.

The company will repay the loan through its proceeds and revenues, with monthly transfers to the lender, according to a bourse filing.

The company, whose share price retreated 2.6 percent at SR0.75, added that the financing will allow Molan Steel to benefit from a SR1.05 million reduction agreed with Yara International Ltd., conditional on settling the outstanding balance within 10 days of signing the payment and reduction agreement.

Anmat Technology for Trading Co. received a SR129.9 million project award from the Human Resources Development Fund to carry out rehabilitation works at its headquarters in Riyadh.

Anmat, whose share price remained unchanged at SR8.55, noted that the contract is expected to be signed by Nov. 30.

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. announced that it has signed an agreement to sell a 3,341-sq.-meter plot in Masar Destination for SR251.8 million to Sanduq Sharq Al-Asemah Co. for development as a hospitality tower.

Masar, whose share price decreased 1.81 percent to close at SR16.82, expected that the transaction to have a positive impact on its liquidity and financial results, adding that the proceeds will be used to finance working capital and ongoing projects.