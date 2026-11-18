RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector liquidity is expected to remain tight in 2027 as strong credit demand driven by economic transformation continues to outpace growth in lower-cost funding sources, particularly demand deposits, according to Fitch Ratings.

The credit rating agency said the tighter funding conditions reflect an increasingly structural shift rather than a temporary squeeze, driven by sustained credit demand linked to Vision 2030 projects and corporate borrowing.

The assessment follows a stronger second quarter, when deposits at Saudi Arabia’s 10 largest listed banks grew faster than lending, according to a September analysis by Alvarez & Marsal.

Deposits at the banks increased 2.7 percent quarter on quarter, compared with a 1.8 percent rise in net loans and advances, helping improve liquidity as profitability strengthened and asset quality remained broadly stable.

In its latest report, Fitch stated: “Liquidity remains adequate, but funding conditions have tightened and become more expensive.”

It added: “Sector loans grew by about 2.4 percent in the third quarter of 2026, while deposits contracted by about 1.8 percent, intensifying competition for deposits.

“Banks are consequently relying more on higher-cost term deposits and increasingly supplementing deposits with wholesale funding.”

Government deposits and fiscal pressure

The credit rating agency said government-related deposits, which account for approximately one-third of total bank deposits, would remain a critical source of liquidity for the banking system in 2027.

Meanwhile, government-entity deposits held at the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, stood at approximately SR370 billion ($98.38 billion) at the end of September, near a five-year low and equivalent to about 10 percent of total sector loans, according to Fitch.

“This leaves less government liquidity available to migrate to commercial banks than in previous periods given sustained fiscal deficits, and reinforces the tighter funding environment,” said Fitch.

The agency expects credit growth among Saudi banks to moderate to 8 percent in 2027, down from an average of approximately 14 percent annually between 2020 and 2025, reflecting tighter liquidity, a greater focus on value over volume, stricter capital regulation and the recalibration of Vision 2030 projects.

Limited relief in 2027

Under Fitch’s base-case assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will fully reopen in the first quarter of 2027, higher oil revenues and production could help ease liquidity pressures on Saudi banks, provided they translate into increased government spending and deposit creation.

A further transfer of government balances from SAMA to commercial banks could also provide some relief, although Fitch expects only a portion of those funds to move.

“We do not expect a rapid return to the more abundant and inexpensive liquidity conditions seen historically. Banks are likely to compete more actively for deposits and make greater use of bonds, sukuk and other wholesale funding, keeping funding costs heightened and margins under pressure,” Fitch concluded.