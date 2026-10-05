JEDDAH: A weekend trip to Umluj for a short Red Sea escape brought an unexpected discovery: Nour Cafe and Bakery, a cozy spot in the town center whose coffee and nostalgic decor made it a memorable stop.

The elegant exterior is what first caught my attention. Inside, the cafe reminded me of the small coffee shops tucked into European alleyways, with the aroma of fresh coffee and baked treats adding to its appeal.

The cafe’s elegant exterior and cozy interior evoke small coffee shops tucked into European alleyways. (AN photo/Nada Hameed)

The charming vintage-style cups at the coffee station, used to serve coffee, tea and herbal drinks, reminded me of traditional English tea sets, adding to the cafe’s old European ambiance.

Muted green walls, a reed-covered ceiling and eclectic furniture give the space a relaxed, lived-in feel.

On the second floor, a typewriter and an old telephone add to the nostalgic vibes.

The menu includes waffles, cheesecakes and other cakes. I chose my all-time favorite, lemon cake, which was soft and topped with icing and dried lemon slices. The icing, with a hint of sourness, was particularly good, while the lemon slices were an attractive garnish.

My only criticism was the portion size: the slice was a little small and disappeared quickly. A larger serving would have made it more satisfying.

The flat white was a highlight, and among the best I have tried. Prices were fair and considerably lower than I would usually expect at cafes in Jeddah or Riyadh.

Upstairs offers a quieter setting, with parquet flooring and a low ceiling that seemed no more than 2 meters high. It is an inviting space to read or settle down with a laptop.

Muted green walls, a reed-covered ceiling and eclectic furniture create a relaxed, lived-in atmosphere. (AN photo/Nada Hameed)

Photographs of Arab actors and musicians add another layer of personality. Amr Diab, Ahmed Zaki and Faten Hamama feature alongside contemporary Egyptian performer Toolate, bringing different generations together on the walls.

Relaxed background music suited the atmosphere, and even the coffee and cake packaging reflected the cafe’s nostalgic aesthetic.

For more information, check their Instagram page @nourbakehouse369.