JEDDAH: Colorful Mexican-inspired decor and a menu that lets diners put together their meals make Chalcos Mexican Grill an interesting casual dining option in Jeddah.

The restaurant in Al-Zahra district has a setting that gives a sense of Mexico, although the dining space is relatively small and better suited to a quick meal or takeaway than a long sit-down experience.

One of the things I liked about Chalcos is the freedom to build a meal according to personal preference. I tried the quesadilla, which comes with mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. The combination makes for a filling option, with a choice of beef, chicken or cheese.

The burritos and bowls are another option, served with Mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese and a choice of protein. And how can we skip the tacos? Available in both soft and crispy versions, they are worth trying. Make sure to order a few, as one portion might not be enough, especially if you are sharing nachos as well.

Those who enjoy richer, saucier fillings can try the birria, available as tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

The fajitas and enchiladas offer more variety, with choices of meat, seafood or vegetables. Trying everything in one visit can be difficult so another visit is certainly on the cards.

Most importantly, the flavors lean slightly toward local preferences rather than being entirely traditional Mexican.

I also enjoyed the drinks selection. Chalcos serves Jarritos, the popular Mexican soft drink, in flavors including cola, mandarin, lime and mango. It is a nice addition to the menu and pairs well with the food.

Service is quick, and the prices are reasonable. The Tuesday promotions are also worth checking out, particularly for taco lovers.