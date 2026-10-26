KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Cup organizers released the kickoff times and finalized schedule Monday for the 2027 tournament in another move aimed at assuring continental football federations that planning is on track despite the recent deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The tournament is set to kickoff on Jan. 7 with Saudi Arabia against the Palestinian team in Group A starting at 8 p.m. local time in Riyadh.

Muhammed Q. Alghamdi, a spokesman for the organizing committee, told members at an Asian Football Confederation meeting in Tokyo last week that “daily life is ongoing in Saudi Arabia,” despite the regional hostilities and added: “Our job is to be ready, and we will be ready.”

The kickoff times and locations of matches in all six groups were confirmed Monday for the monthlong tournament that is scheduled to feature 24 teams playing matches in eight venues across three cites — Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.

Iran are in Group C with Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan. The Iranian team is scheduled to open against China at 4:30 p.m. local time Saturday, Jan. 9 at the 26,000-seat Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Australia open theier Group D campaign against Singapore earlier the same day in Alkhobar.

The final is set for Feb. 5 at the 72,000-seat King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh.

“The allocation of all venues and kickoff times in this finalized schedule factors in key commercial and broadcast requirements, as well as the local arrangements put in place to drive spectator attendance and enhance fan experience,” the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

There have been disruptions to the continental football club championship because of security concerns, and some scheduled international events have been canceled.

An AFC Champions League game between Cristiano Ronaldo ’s Al-Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed on Oct. 12 after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a security alert.

Al-Nassr’s home ACL game scheduled for Monday against Al-Wasl of the UAE at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh was postponed “to a later date,” the AFC said.

“The new match date and kick off time will be confirmed and communicated in due course,” the confederation said in a statement.

Among other sports events that have been moved or canceled is the WTA Finals, the season-ending event in women’s tennis, was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells, California.

A BMX cycling qualifying event in Saudi Arabia for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was also canceled by the International Cycling Union.