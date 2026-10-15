DAMMAM: Preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia are continuing as planned, the local organizing committee said, despite media reports suggesting it would be postponed following recent deadly attacks by the Houthis in Yemen targeting cities and airports in the Kingdom.

In a statement on Oct. 15, the committee said the preparations for the tournament, due to begin on Jan. 7 and conclude on Feb. 5, were continuing in “continuous coordination” with the Asian Football Confederation and other stakeholders.

Plans were progressing in all organizational and operational areas according to the approved timeline, it added, including the readiness of facilities, venues and supporting services, as part of the efforts to deliver an integrated experience for participating teams, fans and media from across the continent.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to delivering “a tournament worthy of the status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, taking into account developments related to the tournament.”

The Asian Cup has come under scrutiny after the attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis created logistical challenges in a number of sectors, and several other sporting events have already been postponed.

The Six Kings Slam tennis tournament, due to take place next week, has been rescheduled for Dec. 27-30. The FIFAe Finals 2026 esports competition, due to take place in Jeddah from Oct. 16-25, was postponed indefinitely. And three Saudi Pro League football matches due to be played this week were moved to later dates, including a high-profile clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.

Though other major sporting events, including Riyadh Season’s Canelo vs. Mbilli boxing showdown on Oct. 31, and WWE’s Crown Jewel on Nov. 7, also in Riyadh, have not been postponed as yet, the biggest question among football fans over the past week has been whether or not the Asian Cup would proceed as planned.

Australian media outlet AAP Sports reported on Oct. 13 that fresh concerns had been raised over the competition. A Football Australia spokesman said the organization was “closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia. The safety and well-being of our players, staff and supporters remains paramount.”

AAP reported that the tournament could be postponed for 12 months, until January 2028. However, the AFC president, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, said the confederation would not make any hasty decisions, Qatari broadcaster Alkass Sports Channels reported.

“We are in no rush to make a decision regarding the Asian Cup scheduled for next January in Saudi Arabia,” Sheikh Salman said. “We can wait until the end of November, and the situation may change very quickly in the region.”

The Palestinian Football Association issued a statement on Oct. 14 expressing full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and added that it “renews its complete confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize and host the 2027 Asian Cup according to the highest organizational and technical standards, reflecting its sporting stature and the immense capabilities it possesses, and embodying its capacity to host the largest continental sporting events.”

The AFC did not respond to an Arab News request for comment but an official from the local organizing committee said: “We continue to see strong demand for tickets from across Asia.

“At the same time, our preparations are ongoing and we are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including on the stadiums.”

Eight stadiums across Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar will serve as venues for games during the tournament, including the new Aramco Stadium in the Eastern Province.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 350 injured between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11 in a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.