LIVERPOOL: Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid are a work in progress as they aim to reach the Champions League final at their own Metropolitano Stadium, but is confident his side will improve after a slow start to the season.

Atletico were blown away in a second half blitz by Athletic Bilbao to lose 3-0 at the weekend and already fall five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after just four games.

The uncertainty over star forward Julian Alvarez’s future has blighted Simeone’s preparations for the new season, but the Argentine is still an Atletico player and Los Rojiblancos further bolstered their attack with the loan arrival of Canadian international Jonathan David.

Atletico were also affected by having nine players involved in Spain’s 1-0 win over Argentina in the World Cup final less than a month before their league season began.

“It is very important for the club that the final is being held at the Metropolitano. As for us, we have a lot of work to do if we want to reach that privileged position,” said Simeone ahead of Atletico’s Champions League opener away to Liverpool on Wednesday.

“We are improving, finding our feet. There are many new players, Julian’s situation, David arriving at the end of the transfer window, the national team players who joined late. Little by little, we’ll find our rhythm.”

Alvarez was the subject of interest from Barcelona, while Atletico rejected a 150 million euro ($174 million) bid from rivals Real Madrid.

But the former Manchester City man is yet to start this season and has been met with a backlash from the club’s supporters over his desire to leave.

“Julian is getting better. I don’t see that he could start tomorrow, but I am sure he could help at some point in the game,” added Simeone.

Atletico’s Champions League campaign last season also began at Anfield, where they lost 3-2 to a stoppage-time winner from Virgil van Dijk, and Simeone called for better concentration from his side to avoid a repeat of their recent defeat in Bilbao.

“I don’t think it was (a lack of) motivation what happened to us in Bilbao, it was a lack of awareness, switching off,” said the Argentine, whose side reached the semifinals last season.

“We are coming into a marvellous stadium, a great atmosphere. We have to look at the start of the game as it will be full on.”