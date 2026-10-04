JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis praised his players for their determination and performance after the Green Falcons secured a place in the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final with a penalty shootout victory over Qatar.

Donis said the Saudi side produced an outstanding display despite being unable to score during the match, which was decided by penalties.

“I congratulate the players on their high-level performance and tenacity; they gave their all in a difficult match against an experienced opponent that plays with a solid defensive setup,” Donis said at the post-match press conference.

“We created some chances but were unable to score.”

The Greek coach also highlighted the role of the Saudi supporters, who backed the team throughout the semifinal at home.

“After the match ended, I asked the players to thank and congratulate the fans, who had an impact on us during the game,” Donis said.

“I also told them that we are capable of winning.”

Meanwhile, Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui expressed his disappointment after Qatar’s elimination on penalties, while acknowledging the influence of the home crowd and the strength of the Saudi side.

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui expressed his disappointment after Qatar’s elimination on penalties. (Supplied)

“We are saddened not to have reached the final,” the Spanish coach said.

“We faced a very strong crowd that played a significant role and gave the Saudi team an advantage, and we also faced a strong team playing on home soil.”

Lopetegui said his players were disappointed by the result, particularly after the match had to be decided by a shootout.

The qualification marks the eighth time in history that the Saudi national team has reached the Arabian Gulf Cup final.

Three-time champions Saudi Arabia will face the UAE in the Gulf 27 final next Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.