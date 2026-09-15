LONDON: Former England forward Raheem Sterling admitted dangerous driving on Tuesday after being involved in a collision on a highway.

Sterling pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court to driving his Lamborghini Urus dangerously before he crashed on the M3 in southern England on May 28.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, officials previously said.

The 31-year-old also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling, who scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, is currently without a club.

He has played for a number of England’s top teams — Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal — and was at Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal last season.