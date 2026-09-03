ISTANBUL: Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood have been charged by UEFA over alleged provocations of Lyon fans at a Champions League qualifying playoff, their club Fenerbahce said Thursday.

Both players have played for Lyon’s French rival Marseille and were seen making offensive gestures last week. Fenerbahce won 2-1 in the second leg at Lyon to advance to the Champions League main phase for the first time in 18 years.

Guendouzi raised his middle finger to Lyon fans during the warmup and after the game and shouted “Allez l’OM” (“Go Marseille”), also grabbing his crotch, in wild post-match scenes. He said Lyon fans insulted his family before and during the game.

It was unclear if UEFA’s disciplinary judges will sanction the players before Fenerbahce open the Champions League main phase next Thursday, hosting Roma. Fenerbahce’s second game is at Aston Villa on Oct. 14.

Fenerbahce did not specify the charges against Guendouzi and Greenwood though they said they will “protect the rights and interests” of them and the club.

Both players joined Fenerbahce in the offseason as part of a big investment by the Istanbul club which have fallen behind city rival Galatasaray in recent years.

Fenerbahce have not won the Turkish league since 2014, and added Romelu Lukaku and Nathan Aké after they played at the World Cup, and signed N’Golo Kanté in February.