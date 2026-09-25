BERLIN: Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala have been ruled out of Germany’s Nations League game with Greece this weekend with injury, the German football federation (DFB) said on Friday.

Arsenal forward Havertz was subbed off in the first half of Thursday’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

In a statement, the DFB said he suffered a “muscle strain” but did not indicate how long the 27-year-old was likely to be out of action.

Bayern Muninch’s Musiala, 23, was injured in the warm-up on Thursday and took no part in the match.

The DFB said a scan showed a muscle tear in his thigh.

Having initially named two squads as part of a 44-man group for the four international matches, Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has brought in forward Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt from the second set-up to replace the duo for Sunday’s match against Greece in Augsburg.