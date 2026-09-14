MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United was enraged after Erling Haaland’s hotly contested goal settled the 199th Manchester derby.

The Norwegian struck in the 60th minute to seal a 1-0 win for 10-man Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

At first, the goal was ruled out for offside, but after VAR review the onfield decision was overturned, sparking a roar of celebration from the away fans, including Oasis’ Noel Gallagher.

United’s players were incensed because Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position during the buildup. The Premier League said the goal was allowed because, despite diving to head the ball, the Argentine did not get a touch before it reached Haaland at the far post.

However, soccer rules state a player is interfering with play when “clearly attempting to play a ball” or “challenging an opponent for the ball.”

United defender Lisandro Martinez, who was challenging Fernandez, called it an “injustice” and coach Michael Carrick was also perplexed.

“I just don’t get it, I really don’t get it,” he said. “It’s worrying, it really is if that’s how the game is seen by those who are officiating.”

Asked if he thought he would get a better explanation from the referee’s governing body or even an apology, Carrick said, “I look forward to that.”

City’s fans may have felt justice was done after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes.

Foden and City’s players remonstrated on the field and coach Enzo Maresca said after that Fernandes should also have been shown a red for the altercation.

With an extra man United hit the post either side of halftime - first from Marcus Rashford’s long-range free kick and then Kobbie Mainoo’s low shot from the edge of the area.

It was Maresca’s first derby since taking over from Pep Guardiola at the end of last season and victory extended City’s 100% start to the season. City moved level on points with defending champion Arsenal at the top of the standings.

“The red card changed the plan of the game, but credit to the players and their effort, spirit and togetherness was brilliant,” Maresca said. “It is already an abnormal situation when you are able to win a game with 10 players. It is fantastic. Then this game is a derby so it is even better.”

United is 13th in the standings with just one win from four games.

Carrick’s teams plays Brighton in the English League Cup on Wednesday, having been knocked out of the competition at the earliest stage against fourth division Grimsby last season. United plays winless Fulham next weekend before the international break.

“We haven’t got as many points as we would have liked at this point, for sure. There’s no getting away from that. But we don’t need a break or a restart. We’ve just got to move on and get winning again,” Carrick said.

Another record for Haaland

Haaland’s goal makes him the outright top scorer in the Manchester derby in the Premier League with nine.

He moved ahead of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, both on eight.

He has reached that total in eight games, compared to Rooney’s 21 appearances and Aguero’s 13.

It was Haaland’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

“You can see he’s happy, not only today, even day by day in the training sessions,” Maresca said. “As much as we keep Erling happy, we are all happy. How do you say in English, ‘happy wife, happy life?’

“Happy Erling, happy life.”

City extended its record as the team to have won more games against United at Old Trafford in the Premier League than any other opponent, with 10 victories.

Liverpool is second with eight wins. Arsenal and Chelsea have six.

Coventry routed

Coventry’s nightmare start to the season continued with a 5-0 home loss to Brighton.

After running away at the top of the Championship last season it has been a rude awakening for Frank Lampard’s team since its return to England’s top flight.

Four straight defeats leaves Coventry rooted to the foot of the standings without a goal and a goal difference of minus 10.

Brighton led 1-0 at halftime through Charalampos Kostoulas before going on a scoring spree after the break with goals from Malick Yalcouye, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk and Yasin Ayari.