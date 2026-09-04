LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have signed teenage forward Djylian N’Guessan from French side Saint-Etienne, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old is set to join Liverpool on a permanent deal in January, the club said. Financial details were not given. Liverpool added that N’Guessan will play the rest of the season on loan at Brest in France’s Ligue 1.

We have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N'Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January



The 18-year-old will now spend the rest of the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois pic.twitter.com/MoXVl2oCxb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2026

After going through Saint-Etienne’s academy, the forward made a senior debut in January 2025 and has played 13 matches, scoring one goal.

He played seven game for France at last year’s under-20 World Cup.

It’s not clear what role he could have in the Liverpool squad.

During the summer transfer window, the club’s signings have included Spain winger Victor Muñoz from Osasuna and a deal finalized on Monday worth 123 million pounds ($166 million) for Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.