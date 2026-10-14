ROME: Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player with 100 Champions League appearances when he reached the century mark at age 27 in Real Madrid’s match at Roma on Wednesday.

And he celebrated the mark by scoring a first-half equalizer to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Lionel Messi had set the previous record at age 28 against Roma in September 2015.

Mbappé lined up at center forward in coach José Mourinho’s starting lineup for the match at the Stadio Olimpico and his 72nd Champions League goal moved him ahead of former Madrid player Raúl González into fifth place on the competition’s career scoring list.

He also scored Madrid’s opener in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan last month.

Mbappé made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016.

Mbappé led the Champions League scoring chart last season with 15 goals, including the second-fastest hat trick in competition history against Olympiacos when he netted three goals in six minutes and 42 seconds.