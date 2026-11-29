LONDON: Arsenal twice came from behind to salvage a controversial 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City in a clash between the Premier League’s top two, while Liverpool’s title challenge was dented after being held 1-1 at Everton.

Victory would have opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table for Arsenal, but the Gunners were grateful for a draw after City were denied a penalty deep into stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium.

Viktor Gyokeres’s arms were up as he blocked Josko Gvardiol’s goalbound header, but a VAR review deemed the Swede’s hands were in a natural position.

City are now five Premier League games without a win as their challenge to Arsenal has faded in the wake of a guilty verdict against the club for widespread flouting of financial rules.

A severe points deduction or even relegation from the English top-flight is expected unless City can overturn that verdict on appeal.

Enzo Maresca’s men showed little sign of a side distracted by that off-field turmoil as they threatened to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on Arsenal.

Haaland’s composed finish ended his three-game goal drought at club level on 34 minutes.

Arsenal responded almost immediately as Kai Havertz crashed home a header after Mikel Merino nodded back across goal.

City retook the lead as two of their major new signings combined to great effect.

Ayyoub Bouaddi drove through the heart of the Arsenal midfield before feeding Enzo Fernandez to prod past David Raya.

But Maresca’s decision to sit on City’s advantage proved costly when Gianluigi Donnarumma flapped at a corner and Timber bundled the ball in at the back post.

The Dutch international’s touch was checked and cleared for handball, but there was a much more contentious call to come.

Gvardiol’s powerful header seemed destined for the net until it struck Gyokeres and City were left fuming that VAR did not instruct an on-field review for handball.

Liverpool not sharp enough

Liverpool remain seven points off the top in fourth after an unconvincing display in the Merseyside derby.

Dominik Szoboszlai fired the visitors into a fifth-minute lead at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool, though, failed to build on the perfect start as poor finishing and Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal cost them a fifth win in six league games.

“Overall the game hasn’t been a brilliant game from either team. Most derbies are like this,” said Iraola. “We still had good situations to score and the finishing hasn’t been sharp enough.”

Frimpong should have had an assist to make amends when Alexander Isak stabbed wide his teasing delivery before half-time.

But an Everton side that conceded four to Brentford on Monday were largely untroubled in the second half despite Liverpool’s dominance of possession.

Brighton bubble bursts

Brighton slipped to third after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Harvey Barnes scored the only goal from the penalty spot early on to end the Seagulls’ unbeaten home record.

James Maddison scored twice as Tottenham maintained their upward trajectory with a 2-0 win at 10-man Sunderland.

An early Thomas Meunier red card cost the Black Cats, who remain in the relegation zone.

Maddison stroked home from Andy Robertson’s cross and then scored directly from a corner to secure Spurs’ fifth win in six games as they climbed to eighth.

Hull rescued Manchester United from ending the weekend bottom of the table by winning 3-2 at Crystal Palace.

Oli McBurnie, Sorba Thomas and Regan Slater were on target for the Tigers, who are enjoying a remarkable return to the English top flight after a decade in the lower divisions.

Despite late consolations from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton, Palace remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Bournemouth extended their remarkable winning run in all competitions to 11 games with a 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Justin Kluivert netted the winner at Craven Cottage to take the Cherries up to fifth.