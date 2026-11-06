PARIS: Kylian Mbappe headlined the France squad named Friday by coach Zinedine Zidane for their Nations League matches against Italy and Turkiye after picking up an injury on international duty in September, while Pablo Pagis was handed a debut call-up.

Real Madrid superstar Mbappe, the France captain, scored the winner in Zidane’s first match in charge of Les Bleus away to Turkiye on September 25, but suffered a knee injury in the game that ruled him out of the team’s three remaining fixtures of the last international window.

Without him, France won twice against Belgium, in Brussels and then at home, and drew in between against Italy.

Mbappe has since returned to action for his club, scoring eight times in seven matches between La Liga and the Champions League.

France are without Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembele and Maghnes Akliouche, as well as Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul for this month’s double-header.

That means Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan is recalled to an attack which will also feature Pagis for the first time.

The 23-year-old Pagis, who plays chiefly as an attacking midfielder, is rewarded for his impressive form this season since joining Paris FC — who are fourth in Ligue 1 — from Lorient.

Pagis is the son of Mickael Pagis, the former Marseille player who at one time appeared for the France beach soccer team coached by Eric Cantona.

“He is in the squad because we have a little problem with Akliouche, and so we needed to choose another player,” Zidane told reporters.

“Pablo was part of the long list and he is a player I want to see. He is interesting, different and it is good to be able to see what he is like.”

Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid returns in midfield in place of Manu Kone after missing the last international window, while Manchester United’s Leny Yoro and Chelsea’s Malo Gusto replace Jules Kounde of Barcelona and Maxence Lacroix of Chelsea in the defense.

Another player not included is Arsenal defender William Saliba, who has not yet featured for his club this season due to a back injury.

Zidane’s side play Italy in Milan next Thursday, November 12, and then take on Turkiye in Bordeaux three days later in their final group-stage fixtures.

They are top of Nations League Group A1 with 10 points from four outings, three ahead of Italy.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarter-finals next March.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Robin Risser (Lens), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan/ITA), Malo Gusto (Chelsea/ENG), Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool/ENG), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid/ESP), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus/ITA), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER), Leny Yoro (Manchester United/ENG)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/ENG), Lucas Da Cunha (Como/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool/ENG), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Pablo Pagis (Paris FC), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)