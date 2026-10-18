PARIS, France: Noah Cadiou’s second-half penalty for Lorient prevented Monaco returning to the top of Ligue 1 as the principality outfit fell to a 1-0 defeat in Brittany on Sunday.

Monaco are one of four teams level on points at the top of the table as they were joined by Paris FC, who edged Rennes 4-3 thanks to Lassine Sinayoko’s injury-time penalty winner.

Rennes dropped to fifth, a point behind, despite forward Esteban Lepaul’s hat-trick of penalties in Paris.

That left champions Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Strasbourg 3-1 on Saturday, top on goals scored ahead of their cross-town rivals and Lille, with Monaco just behind on goal difference.

Wing back Dembo Sylla earned the penalty on the hour mark at the Stade du Moustoir as he was felled by Monaco captain Denis Zakaria.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky dived the right way, but Cadiou placed his spot-kick into the corner.

In Paris, Maxime Lopez twice gave the hosts the lead, only for Lepaul, who earned his first France cap in the recent international window, to equalize from the spot.

Lassine Sinayoko looked to have given PFC the victory 15 minutes from time, only for Brazilian substitute Otavio’s clumsy handball to hand Lepaul the chance to level up a third time.

But Sinayoko had the last word, drilling home his penalty after VAR intervened to punish Valentin Rongier’s shirt tug on the Mali forward.

Marseille picked up a much-needed win as they thumped Angers 5-2 to pull away from the relegation zone.

Lilian Raolisoa gave Angers the lead but Marseille replied with goals before half-time from Himad Abdelli and Nouhoum Kamissoko.

Amine Gouiri scored his fifth goal of the season for Marseille when he tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved by Anthony Lopes.

Amine El Ouazzani struck from the spot to pull a goal back for Angers but late efforts from Amine Harit and Igor Paixao wrapped up just a third win in seven league matches for Marseille.

Bruno Genesio’s side began the weekend above the relegation play-off spot only on goal difference, having also lost their first two games in the Europa League.

Le Havre remain rooted to the foot of the table as Cameroon forward Danny Namaso’s brace helped Auxerre come away from Normandy with a 3-1 victory.