Newcastle United have finalized the signing of Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille for a reported £51 million ($69 million), according to an official statement released by the club on Tuesday and confirmed by multiple British and French media outlets. Newcastle United stated that Fernandez-Pardo has agreed to a long-term contract, although the precise duration has not been disclosed.

According to Newcastle United, the acquisition of Fernandez-Pardo forms part of a broader squad overhaul following the departures of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali during the close season. The club has emphasized the need to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with Fernandez-Pardo’s arrival representing a significant investment in young, international talent.

Lille officials, cited by French sports media, stated that Fernandez-Pardo, aged 21, was absent from Lille’s recent match against Paris St-Germain and was instructed to train separately from the main squad while transfer negotiations were ongoing. Fernandez-Pardo joined Lille from Genk in 2024 and played a key role in helping the team secure third place in Ligue 1 last season. According to the Belgian Football Association, Fernandez-Pardo also represented Belgium at the most recent World Cup.

Player’s ambition and first statements

“I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it’s a fantastic atmosphere. I’ve followed the team,” Matias Fernandez-Pardo said in his first interview with Newcastle United’s official media. “What I’ve seen is a team that’s very ambitious. I’m still young, I’m still hungry, and that’s why I’m here, and I want to make that progress with Newcastle. I can’t wait to start the wonderful adventure here.”

Manager’s assessment and recent form

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle stated that Fernandez-Pardo had been a transfer target for several months. According to official match reports, Newcastle United recently defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 after drawing with Liverpool in their opening Premier League fixture.

“Matias is a highly technical player with explosiveness in his game,” Matthias Jaissle said. “He can score and assist, he has courage, and he has the ability to take players on. We’re sure our supporters will enjoy watching him play. He has already shown in Lille that he can perform on the big stage.”

Background and transfer context

Fernandez-Pardo’s transfer is the latest in a series of high-profile moves involving Newcastle United as the club seeks to reassert itself in the Premier League and European competitions. The club’s management has emphasized the importance of investing in young, international talent to build a competitive squad for the coming seasons.