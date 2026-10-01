DUBAI: A tanker was attacked Thursday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a British maritime agency said.

The vessel was hit by an “unknown projectile” in the strategic waterway, “resulting in a fire,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) said.

The crew were reported safe, but the damage was as yet unknown, UKMTO added.

The agency did not specify which flag the tanker was flying, nor did it offer its planned route. It also did not say if it was carrying crude or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG passed before the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, is still at the heart of the conflict.

Tehran has been blocking the passage of commercial ships, firing on vessels it accuses of unauthorized crossings.

Washington responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports in an effort to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil.

The United States has not launched strikes on Iranian targets since September 1, even if ships are still regularly targeted in the strait.