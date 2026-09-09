BARCELONA: Raphinha continued his superb goalscoring form with a brace as Barcelona demolished Feyenoord 5-1 to begin their Champions League campaign in perfect fashion on Wednesday.

Karim Adeyemi curled home brilliantly from long range in between Raphinha’s strikes and Lamine Yamal bent in a free-kick as Hansi Flick’s team made light work of their Dutch visitors.

After Sem Steijn pulled one back, Barca substitute Gabriel Jesus netted a fifth, the forward’s first goal since joining from Arsenal this summer.

The Catalan giants, who last won the competition in 2015, have triumphed in all five of their matches across all competitions this season — and scored five goals in four of them.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been playing up front after Barca sold Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and has rapidly taken to his new position, plundering eight goals in five games.

Flick made five changes to the team that thrashed Valencia on Sunday in La Liga, although he maintained star attackers Yamal and Raphinha, as well as new arrival Rodri in his line-up.

After days of baking weather in Barcelona, a storm broke ahead of the game, lashing rain down on the Camp Nou pitch and sending supporters scurrying for shelter.

By the time it stopped pouring early in the first half, Barcelona were already ahead.

Raphinha, retaining his role as the team’s central striker, netted the opener after three minutes.

The Brazilian was razor sharp to break into the box and cut inside, sending two defenders sliding the wrong way on the slick turf, before slotting home.

Adeyemi, in for Anthony Gordon, doubled Barcelona’s lead with a superb strike from outside the area, bent beyond Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst.

Anis Hadj Moussa threatened for Feyenoord at the other end but Joan Garcia pushed out his shot at the near post.

Barca kept generating openings and defender Joao Cancelo came close to adding a third when he skinned Givairo Read and crashed a shot against the outside of the post.

Raphinha netted again before the hour mark for Barca’s third, running on to Pedri’s perfect through-ball and slotting home.

The Dutch side thought they had pulled one back straight away when Nacho Ferri slotted home but it was disallowed after a VAR review for offside in the build-up.

Barca substitute Fermin Lopez had an effort tipped wide before Yamal bagged the fourth, direct from a free-kick which crept through the wall.

Feyenoord sent on Shaqueel van Persie, the 19-year-old son of former Dutch international Robin van Persie, to try and salvage some pride.

Steijn eventually pulled one back for the visitors when he escaped Jules Kounde and Goncalo Borges picked him out with a dangerous low cross to the back post.

It was the only blot on Barca’s copy book on an otherwise strong start to their league phase, rounded off by Jesus’s glancing header from Yamal’s cross for the fifth.