LONDON: The team behind “NAZA,” the award-winning film that details Israel’s targeting protocol in Gaza and its acceptance of vast civilian casualties, spoke to more than 100 sources for their research, The Guardian reported.

This follows attempts by Israel’s military and politicians to discredit the documentary, which reveals insider information about Israeli military systems and policies.

The Guardian, which produced the film, said in a statement: “The process of assessing the credibility of the testimonies was rigorous. It included leaked classified documents, detailed verification of specific strikes and corroboration via a wider pool of confidential journalistic sources who did not appear on camera in the film.

“Over the past three years we have together interviewed more than 100 sources familiar with IDF (Israel Defense Forces) systems used in the war in Gaza, including senior-ranking commanders directly involved in the authorisation of strikes.

“The Guardian stands fully behind the film, which builds on three years of detailed reporting by The Guardian and our partners.

“Several highly respected news organisations have subsequently confirmed the IDF’s use of AI-driven systems in the Gaza offensive and the loosening of safeguards to protect civilians, including The New York Times, Washington Post and Associated Press.”