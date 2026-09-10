LONDON: Roma and Fenerbahce both ended long absences from the Champions League but neither could celebrate a winning return in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Roma had missed seven Champions League seasons since reaching the last 16 in 2018-19, while Fenerbahce were last in Europe’s top-tier competition in the 2008-09 campaign.

Roma took the lead on Bryan Cristante’s low shot from outside the box in the 39th minute. Fenerbahce left back Archie Brown moved into a center forward position and looked like a natural striker as he flicked the ball over the goalkeeper to level the score in the 48th.

Nathan Aké headed against the bar late on with a chance to win the game for Fenerbahce.

United States full back Sergiño Dest scored for PSV Eindhoven off a low cross in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk after Gleiker Mendoza had opened the scoring for the Ukrainian team.

Slavia Prague play Lens in the other late match.