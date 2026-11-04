WASHINGTON: The US men’s national team recalled three regulars on Wednesday for this month’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

World Cup stars Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie are joining coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for two matches against Haiti on Nov. 14 in Miami and on Nov. 17 in Cincinnati.

The two-leg series is the first official competition of the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle. The US is looking to win the Nations League trophy for the fourth time in five editions. Mexico is the defending champion.

“We are excited to bring this group together ⁠at the beginning ⁠of our journey in this important competition,” Pochettino said of his 25-man training camp roster. “These players have earned the opportunity to compete and help achieve our main objective, which is to win and advance in the tournament.”

Eight of the 13 players who earned their first caps with ⁠the September/October camp are returning after helping the squad win all four of its matches. The group includes teenage MLS stars Cavan Sullivan, 17, of the Philadelphia Union and Julian Hall, 18, of the New York Red Bulls.

The roster also includes two first-time call-ups with defender Reed Baker- Whiting and midfielder Santiago Castaneda.

The US and Haiti have met 19 times dating back to 1954, with the Americans holding an 8-6-5 advantage.