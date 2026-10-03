OVIEDO, Spain: Lamine Yamal continued his superb goalscoring form as Spain secured a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Nations League.

The world champions moved three points clear of England at the top of Group A3, after Thomas Tuchel’s side demolished Croatia 7-0 earlier on in Rijeka.

Spain cruised into a two-goal lead with Yamal and Rodri Hernandez on target but Jiri Slama gave the Czechs a chance by pulling one back with 20 minutes to go.

However Mikel Merino wrapped up Spain’s win late on after Ladislav Krejci was sent off for the Czechs as Spain racked up a 41st consecutive unbeaten game, including the World Cup final win over Argentina in July.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made several changes in Oviedo from Tuesday’s win over Croatia, including handing debuts to full-back Ivan Fresneda and striker Roberto Fernandez.

It was one of Spain’s star names, though, who lit up the game early on, something he is beginning to make a habit of.

Yamal, who scored in the second minute of Spain’s first two games against England and Croatia, waited as long as the sixth before breaking the deadlock.

The 19-year-old winger, a major candidate for the Ballon d’Or, produced an exquisite finish from the right of the box, curled into the top corner after taking a touch to earn himself room to shoot.

Spain coach De la Fuente put his hands to his head in apparent shock at the quality of Yamal’s superb strike. It was the youngster’s 11th goal in his last eight games for club and country.

The winger’s Barcelona team-mate Rodri doubled Spain’s lead after 35 minutes, arriving in the box to drill into the top corner after the ball fell nicely for him.

De la Fuente took off Yamal at half-time to give the young Barcelona star a break before Tuesday’s visit to face Croatia.

With the teenager no longer gracing the Carlos Tartiere pitch the pace of the game slowed in the second half.

The Czechs pulled one back through Slama, who produced an excellent low finish across David Raya after Adam Hlozek played him in.

Arsenal stopper Raya was fortunate a few minutes later when he conceded possession with a misplaced pass while out of his goal, but the visitors could not capitalize.

Raya also spilled the ball badly and Ryan Naderi turned home but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Robin Le Normand.

Czech Republic’s determined efforts to battle back were derailed by Krejci’s red card, with the defender shown a second yellow for pulling back Fernandez.

Liverpool winger Victor Munoz prodded wide before Merino rounded off the win in the final stages with a finish from close range.