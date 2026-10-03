MADRID: Midfielder Fabian Ruiz left the Spain squad on Saturday to be present for the birth of his first child in Paris, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said.

The 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player will miss the Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Saturday evening in Oviedo.

The RFEF did not say if he might return for the final match of the international break against Croatia on Tuesday in Split.

Ruiz started both games as world champions Spain started their campaign with wins over England and Croatia.