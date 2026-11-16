LONDON: Arab News has won two awards at the 2026 WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards for its infographics.

“Grendizer at 50,” a DeepDive project marking the 50th anniversary of the Japanese anime that became a cultural phenomenon across generations in the Middle East, won Best General News Infographics in the small/medium media category.

“Greening the Rooftops,” part of Arab News’ weekly Green & Blue series, won Best Climate Infographics in the same category.

The climate infographic accompanied the newspaper’s print page and used an accessible visual style to show how rooftop gardens and urban greenery are transforming Arab cities by reducing heat and supporting biodiversity.

“We’re incredibly proud to win these two WAN-IFRA awards,” said Omar Nashashibi, head of creative design at Arab News.

“‘Grendizer at 50’ celebrates an anime that became a cultural icon across the Arab world, while ‘Greening the Rooftops’ explores how cities can respond to climate change.

“At Arab News, we’re fortunate to cover a wide range of topics, so being recognized for visually telling two very different stories makes this especially rewarding. As always, the credit and a huge thank you go to our design and editorial teams for bringing both stories to life, online and in print.”

Arab News has now won 173 international awards since its 2018 relaunch under editor-in-chief Faisal J. Abbas.

In February, the newspaper won seven prizes at the 25th European Newspaper Awards, led by its 50th-anniversary coverage.

More recently, it won eight Awards of Excellence at the Society for News Design’s 47th Annual Creative Competition, including for its “Eye on AI” coverage and “Green & Blue” environment and story-page design portfolios.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning projects, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits.