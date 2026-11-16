Nov 16: Jordanian authorities said on Monday that they will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said its approach aimed to safeguard society against threats including “attempts to spread extremism and radicalization — all of ‌which threaten societal ‌security and national interests — ‌in accordance with existing legislation.”

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighboring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Daesh militants. On November 5, Jordan said that ‌one security ‌officer had been killed and another wounded ‌in what it called a ‌terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

Over the years, Daesh militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, ‌who is in exile from Russia, to issue statements.

Durov faces investigations in several countries. In July, Russia said it had charged him with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organize attacks inside Russia.

Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to moderate content and cooperate with authorities to fight crime.