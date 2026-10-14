LONDON: Three fishermen were injured on Wednesday when an unidentified drone struck their boat off the coast of southern Iran, local authorities said.

The attack occurred off Sirik in Hormozgan Province, the provincial administration said in a statement carried by the Tasnim News Agency.

The injured fishermen were taken ashore in a small boat, authorities said. The drone’s origin remains unknown.

The incident came hours after a tanker and a container ship were hit by projectiles of unknown origin in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British maritime agency UK Maritime Trade Operations.