LONDON: Israeli forces conducted a large-scale military operation in Al-Amari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, on Monday.

The raids, which began in the early hours of the morning, spread to the nearby city of Al-Bireh in the evening, amid reports of heavy gunfire and use of tear gas canisters. No injuries or detentions were immediately reported.

Israeli soldiers converted Al-Amari Youth Center at the refugee camp into a detention and field interrogation facility, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. They deployed military vehicles in the center’s courtyard in the early stages of the operation, while others were stationed at the entrance to the camp and soldiers took up positions on the roofs of some houses. They searched dozens of homes, vandalized the contents, detained dozens of people and interrogated them, Wafa said.

The refugee camp, home to about 7,800 people, is adjacent to Al-Quds Road, which connects Jerusalem with Ramallah.

Its youth center serves as a sports and social club. According to figures from the Palestinian Football Association, Israeli forces have killed 1,017 athletes since Oct. 7, 2023, and destroyed about 265 Palestinian sports facilities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.