- Algeria has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, citing interference in national and regional matters.
- This decision follows prolonged tensions between the two countries.
Algiers, Algeria: Algeria said Thursday it was cutting diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates following years of tension, with Algiers accusing Abu Dhabi of interfering in national and regional affairs.
“Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, following the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral relations,” Algeria’s state television announced.