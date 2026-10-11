DAMASCUS: Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa met technology experts, entrepreneurs, investors and researchers at the People’s Palace in Damascus to discuss developing the country’s technology sector and expanding cooperation with global technology companies.

The meeting included Syrians working at international technology firms, as well as entrepreneurs, investors and researchers in technical fields. Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdulsalam Haykal also attended.

Discussions focused on leveraging Syrian expertise in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and broadening cooperation with international technology companies and institutions, the presidency said.