LONDON: Denmark pledged more than €800,000 ($895,000) to a trust to support the Syrian Arab Republic’s complete elimination of its chemical weapons program, which started under the former Assad regime.

Ulf Melgaard, the Danish permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said Denmark remained committed to global efforts to eliminate chemical weapons and to the OPCW’s role in upholding the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The funds will support the Trust Fund for Syria Missions of the OPCW in carrying out technical work and deploying chemical expert missions in Syria to disarm the Assad-era chemical program, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

In August, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen reopened his country’s embassy in Damascus after a 14-year closure, restoring Denmark’s diplomatic presence in Syria.

Denmark’s Peace and Stabilization Fund is providing the funds. The country has provided more than €1.37 million in total voluntary funding for OPCW activities.

In September, the UK pledged a €585,000 contribution to the Trust Fund for Syria Missions to support OPCW-related work in Syria.