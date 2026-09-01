More than 10 European Union (EU) member states have indicated their willingness to provide resources and personnel for a new mission to advise and train Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF), according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief. Kallas stated during a press briefing in Brussels on Monday.

“The mission is intended to strengthen the Internal Security Forces, thereby enabling Lebanese authorities to address security challenges more effectively,” Kallas said.

According to statements from EU officials, the initiative was designed to enhance the operational capacity of Lebanon’s ISF. The officials said the mission would focus on providing advisory and training support, with the aim of reinforcing Lebanon’s security sector.

Context: United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate expiration

The discussion regarding the potential EU mission comes as the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. UNIFIL has played a significant role in maintaining stability along the Lebanon-Israel border since its establishment, according to the United Nations. EU officials said the proposed mission was expected to complement existing international efforts to support Lebanese security institutions.

Multiple perspectives and official statements

Some regional analysts, including Fadi Assaf of the Carnegie Middle East Center, have suggested that enhancing the ISF could allow the Lebanese army to focus on efforts to disarm Hezbollah. However, this perspective has not been officially endorsed by the Lebanese government or the Lebanese army, and no official response has been issued as of the latest update. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, emphasized the importance of coordinated international support for Lebanon’s security sector. External observers have noted that the EU’s involvement could provide critical support to Lebanon’s overstretched security forces, particularly as the country faces ongoing political and economic challenges.

Background: Security challenges in Lebanon

Lebanon’s ISF and the Lebanese army have faced increasing pressure amid political instability and the presence of armed groups such as Hezbollah. The EU’s initiative is part of broader international efforts to reinforce state institutions and promote stability in Lebanon. According to EU officials, the mission’s focus on advising and training was intended to build long-term capacity within Lebanon’s security sector.

Next steps and ongoing developments

The EU has not yet announced a timeline for the deployment of the mission or detailed the specific contributions from member states. The situation remains under discussion among EU institutions and member governments. The United Nations has not commented on the EU’s proposed mission in relation to the expiration of UNIFIL’s mandate. Further updates are expected as planning progresses and official responses from Lebanese authorities and international stakeholders are received.