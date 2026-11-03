GAZA CITY: Gaza’s health and security officials said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes killed at least four people in the Palestinian territory, including a member of Hamas’s security service and a teenage girl.

Nasser Hospital in Gaza said three people were dead on arrival, and several others were wounded after an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis in the south.

Hamas’s interior ministry also said a member of its internal security service, Mohammed Shalouf, was killed in an airstrike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

Israel’s military told AFP that it had struck military operatives in the area, without giving more details.

In a separate strike, a girl was killed when an Israeli drone struck a tent in a park in Gaza City, Gaza’s civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital identified the girl as 17-year-old Rimas Al-Madhoun, and pronounced her dead on arrival.

Israel agreed in October 2025 to a ceasefire brokered by the United States but has since advanced further into Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up in strikes targeting Hamas, which led the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack against Israel, and no pullout from Gaza until Hamas gives up all of its weapons.

The 2023 attack killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The militants also dragged into Gaza some 251 hostages, 44 of them already dead.

The massive Israeli offensive in response has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,600 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Israeli strikes have killed nearly 1,600 people since the ceasefire was announced last year, according to the Gaza health ministry, whose figures are considered generally reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has identified seven deaths in its ranks over the same period, as well as the death of one civilian contractor.