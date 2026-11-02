TEHRAN: ​Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan province official, said on Saturday that the US had ‌attacked two ‌fishing ​boats ‌near ⁠Qeshm ​Island.

There was ⁠no immediate US confirmation of the attack. The White House and the ⁠Pentagon did ‌not ‌immediately respond ​to requests ‌for comment.

Local Iranian ‌officials said the attack wounded one fisherman, Iranian media reported.

The ‌reported attack comes as Iran's Supreme ⁠Leader ⁠has ordered the armed forces to respond immediately and without "geographic limits to any enemy threat".