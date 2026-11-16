BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Monday ordered the army to enter the Jurf Al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the powerful Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, following accusations of oil smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi “ordered the armed forces to enter” Jurf Al-Sakher, government spokesman Haidar Al-Aboudi told the state news agency INA, adding that “a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area.”

A security source said the deadline was Friday.