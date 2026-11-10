CAIRO: Iraq will reopen the Sheeb border crossing with Iran ​on Tuesday morning after completing technical requirements and necessary procedures, the head of the country’s Border Ports Authority said, according to state news agency INA.

The authority will temporarily close the Mandali ‌border crossing with ‌Iran from ​Friday ‌to ⁠complete technical requirements, ​INA ⁠reported.

The developments come after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the US Treasury had asked Baghdad to close all border crossings with Iran except for ⁠two, as part of Washington’s ‌efforts to ‌increase economic pressure on ​Tehran.

“There are ‌many official and unofficial border ‌crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans ‌are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we ⁠are ⁠currently in discussions with them,” Hussein told Al Jazeera.

Iraq closed last month the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipment to stop smuggling.

It was not immediately clear whether the planned reopening of Sheeb or the ​temporary closure ​of Mandali was related to the US request.