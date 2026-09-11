Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said earlier Saturday that he had ordered an investigation into the operations command of Maysan province, along the border with Iran, after authorities determined that the drones that attacked a Saudi Arabian pipeline had been launched from there.

An Iraqi security source and a government official told AFP that authorities ordered the closing of three border crossings with Iran.

The security source said that the decision is “part of an intelligence effort to track down the perpetrators and prevent their escape… and to hinder the smuggling of drones through these crossings.”

Meanwhile, Haibat Al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, said that the use of the country’s territory or airspace to threaten Saudi Arabia’s security was unacceptable and condemnable.

“We reaffirm the importance of adhering to the principle that the state is the sole possessor of weapons,” Al-Halbousi said.

An Iraqi military commander was dismissed early on Saturday ‌after ‌investigations confirmed the ‌latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq, according to ‌a statement ‌by Iraq’s ‌prime ‌minister’s office.

The commander led operations ‌in Maysan province in southern Iraq, according to the statement.