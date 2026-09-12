- A wide-scale operation was underway to pursue perpetrators of the attack on Saudi Arabia
BAGHDAD: Iraq ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran as a precautionary measure after the latest drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
The sources said a wide-scale operation was underway to pursue perpetrators of the attack on Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh said on Friday its vital East-West pipeline was attacked by drones that were launched from Iraq.