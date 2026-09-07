JERUSALEM: The Israeli army demanded early Monday that residents of Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The army said that an explosive drone had been launched toward its forces and “Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it,” without specifying whether any of its soldiers were wounded.

It warned in a message in Arabic that it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility” and said those who remained in the area were at risk.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel later reported Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.

On Sunday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged Washington and the international community to help stop Israeli attacks.

Israel’s army earlier issued its first evacuation notice in Lebanon in a month, warning residents near a building it called a Hezbollah facility in Arab Salim to leave ahead of an attack on the site.

Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle East war in March after Hezbollah attacked Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion of Lebanon that Beirut says have killed more than 4,300 people.

Violence has decreased since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader regional conflict in June and the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement later that month.

Israeli forces are operating inside a self-declared “security zone” around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep inside Lebanon along the border.