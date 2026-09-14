DUBAI: Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, has warned that any force approaching the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon would be 'destroyed', days after the Israeli military demolished what it claimed as Hezbollah underground infrastructure beneath the strategic hill.

The Israel Defense Forces withdrew troops from the ridge last Thursday before detonating the underground facility. Following the demolition, the military said it would adjust its deployment in the area while maintaining control through surveillance and firepower.

“The IDF is operationally preparing to control the ridge and prevent any attempt by Hezbollah or any other party to return and establish itself there,” Katz said in a statement.

Katz said the ridge remains part of Israel’s occupied buffer zone in southern Lebanon, adding that Israeli forces would not withdraw or redeploy until Hezbollah is disarmed across Lebanon.